Smart Money Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

