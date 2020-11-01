DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 402,181 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $26,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 157,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

XRAY opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

