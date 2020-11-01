Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.70. 286,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 208,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $412.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 123,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 410,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

