iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 187,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,214,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

