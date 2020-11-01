Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

