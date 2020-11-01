Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $269.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

