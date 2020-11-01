Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,843,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.28. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

