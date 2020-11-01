iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Lifted by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 5.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $141.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83.

