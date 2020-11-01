Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $93.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

