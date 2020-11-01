Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $304.69 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.41. The company has a market capitalization of $824.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

