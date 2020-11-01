Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 454,421 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,421 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $28,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Centene by 368.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 308,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Centene by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Centene by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 197,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.10 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.