Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

