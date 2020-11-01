U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 948,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 554,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

