S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $322.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

