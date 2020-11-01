Bradesco Corretora Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Neutral”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of STNE opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 2,675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 718,841 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in StoneCo by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,338,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 681,056 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in StoneCo by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 602.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 293,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

