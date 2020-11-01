Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $40.37 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $40,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $985,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 257.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

FND stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,051,454 shares of company stock worth $409,546,362 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

