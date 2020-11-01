Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STNE. Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

U.S. Bancorp Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management
S&P Global Inc Stock Position Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.
Bradesco Corretora Upgrades StoneCo to Neutral
Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $40.37 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StoneCo to Sell
