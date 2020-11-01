Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,030 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $68,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $586.42 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $598.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $536.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.21.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

