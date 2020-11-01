Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,136 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.53% of Burlington Stores worth $71,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,164,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

