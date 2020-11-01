Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 176,545 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,545 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $62,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.