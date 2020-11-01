NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 651 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

