Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,927,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 577,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

