Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 108,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 57,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

