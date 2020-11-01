NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.