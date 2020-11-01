Morgan Stanley Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $165.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.32.

NYSE BA opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.58.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

