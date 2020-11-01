iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is NTV Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $189.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

