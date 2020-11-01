Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

