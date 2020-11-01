Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.40. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.