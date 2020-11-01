Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,738.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,510.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

