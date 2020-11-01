Adelphi Capital LLP Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,862 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 52.3% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adelphi Capital LLP owned about 0.30% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $269,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

