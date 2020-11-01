Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

