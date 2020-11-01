Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $16.11 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

