Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total value of $3,051,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $221.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.