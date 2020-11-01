Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 5,027 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,352 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 317.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 176,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,615,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

