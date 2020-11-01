American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

