Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,738.24.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,510.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,463.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

