8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells $23,621.00 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $23,621.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan R. Martin sold 1,215 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $18,370.80.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

