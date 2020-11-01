Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,700.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

