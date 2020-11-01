3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 8.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

MMM stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

