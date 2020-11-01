SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

