Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,626,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,970 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 2.01% of Crescent Point Energy worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.