Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $6.65 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

