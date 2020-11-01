Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 7,731 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

