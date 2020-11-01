Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

