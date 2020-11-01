American Research & Management Co. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $399.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.97. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $449.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.43.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

