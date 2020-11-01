Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

