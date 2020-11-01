Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.