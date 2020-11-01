The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

