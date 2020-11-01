The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TJX stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.
In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
