Paya (PAYA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Paya to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Paya alerts:

Paya has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s competitors have a beta of -0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paya and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paya and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 79 155 129 4 2.16

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.74%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Paya’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paya and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 60.94 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.93

Paya’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Paya beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.