American Research & Management Co. Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $58,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 225.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,213,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 840,593 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $26.97 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

